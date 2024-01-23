Bhubaneswar: Coinciding with the birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai, the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched a ‘Paribar Sampark Yatra’, a statewide family contact programme, ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls.

The family contact programme followed the regional party’s ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha’ (conch shell is each house) and ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra’ (Public contact foot-march) schemes.

“The party’s Paribar Sampark Yatra will continue till Biju Patnaik birth anniversary March 5,” BJD vice-president and MLA Dibi Prasad Mishra said.

During the programme, Mishra said BJD leaders and workers will visit every family and highlight the achievements of the Naveen Patnaik government and the chief minister’s flagship schemes like KALIA former farmers, temple heritage corridor project and other welfare schemes.

The party will get feedback from households regarding their problems and how the government can resolve them. The aim is to reach out to voters across the state in the run up to the upcoming elections, he added.

The party will assess its strength and acceptability among people through the programme, sources added.

The experience of the programme will help correct mistakes if any and also make special strategies to resolve the issues for the betterment of people. Local issues would be given attention during the programme, an insider said.

In the state capital, BJD leader Shreemayee Mishra and Bhubaneswar north segment MLA Sushant Rout visited several houses in the slums and pasted a conch shell (BJD’s poll symbol) sticker in front of the dwelling units. They had tea and water at the houses of people in order to develop relationship with the family members.

PTI