Basudevpur: A former sarpanch and senior BJD leader of Nuagaon panchayat under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district has succumbed to injuries he had sustained February 20 during a political violence.

The deceased was identified as Bhagwan Chandra Nayak. According to reports, some Congress workers had allegedly attacked Nayak in his house over election issues.

He had sustained grievous injuries. A complaint was filed against four people. Nayak was first admitted to Basudevpur CHC and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

After treatment, he was discharged from the hospital. However, he again fell sick and was being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed.

As the news of his death spread, hundreds of people staged protests in front of the police station Saturday, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

They also blocked the road leading to the tehsil office, by laying the body of Nayak. However, the agitators relented after the police assured that action would be taken against the accused.

