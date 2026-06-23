Jharsuguda: The death of senior advocate and veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Trinath Gual has triggered a wave of shock and speculation in Jharsuguda, with family members alleging foul play after his body was found on a railway track Tuesday morning.

Gual, a former president of the Jharsuguda Bar Association and a prominent figure in the district’s legal and political circles, was found dead near the railway line at Balijuri. While police have recovered a purported suicide note from the scene and are investigating the case as an unnatural death, his relatives have rejected the possibility of suicide and demanded a thorough probe.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30am. Senior officers, including Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, along with personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The SP said a suicide note recovered from the scene stated that no one should be held responsible for the death. Railway authorities informed police that Gual allegedly jumped in front of the Rourkela-Koraput Express (Train No. 18108) while it was passing through Jharsuguda. The train’s loco pilot report edly submitted a memo to railway officials describing the incident. Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for post-mortem examination before handing it over to the family.

However, Gual’s nephew, Jadumani Gual, alleged that the senior lawyer may have been murdered and his body later placed on the railway track. “My uncle was mentally strong and had no reason to take such a step. He was recently concerned about a land-related issue involving family property. We suspect foul play and want police to investigate the matter thoroughly,” he said. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Jharsuguda, where Gual was widely respected for his contributions to the legal profession and public life. Apart from serving as president of the district bar association, he had held several positions in the BJD and was associated with numerous social, cultural and political organisations. Several political leaders and members of the legal fraternity paid their last respects. Among them were Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, former Brajarajnagar MLA Alaka Mohanty and former MLA Dipali Das.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and several senior BJD leaders also expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Following post-mortem formalities, Gual’s mortal remains were taken to the Jharsuguda court premises, where lawyers and well-wishers paid tribute before his final rites were performed at his native village cremation ground. Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the death would become clear only after the completion of the investigation.