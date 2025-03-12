Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Soumya Sankar Chakra, also known as Raja Chakra, may face arrest in connection with the Gandhamardan mining loading agency corruption case. The Orissa High Court Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Chakra and four of his alleged accomplices.

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) has been conducting raids at multiple locations linked to Raja Chakra and his associates as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not yet confirmed further legal action against the leader and the four others involved.

Earlier, the EOW sleuths quizzed Chakra regarding alleged financial irregularities at his office in Bhubaneswar, March 3.

The next day, March 4, joint teams from the EOW and the STF searched multiple locations associated with him, including his loading agency office at Suakati in Keonjhar district, his residence in Keonjhar town, his farmhouse in Gopalpur under Ghatgaon block of the district, and at the checkpoint of industrial corridor.

PNN