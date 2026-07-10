Bhubaneswar: The BJD Friday lodged a complaint at a police station here alleging that a man posted misleading videos of Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik and former bureaucrat VK Pandian on social media.

The FIR was lodged at the Capital police station here by the BJD’s students wing – the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal.

“An AI-generated deepfake video targeting Patnaik and V K Pandian has been created. The accused uploaded the said video on July 9 through his Instagram account,” the BJD said in the complaint.

Demanding immediate police action against the accused, the party alleged that the video repeatedly uses abusive and insulting language. It also contains an AI-generated deepfake image. The complaint states that the content has been created with the intention of misleading the public and tarnishing the personal reputation of Patnaik.

“The video also mockingly portrays Pandian’s visit to the earthquake-affected region of Venezuela. Abusive language has been deliberately used in an attempt to damage his reputation,” the BJD said in a statement, adding that the accused is intentionally spreading false information and artificially generated content.

Noting that a person has already been arrested for creating and circulating a deepfake video of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on social media, the BJD stated that the police should also act swiftly and take action in this case as the law is equal for everyone.

A BJD delegation, including the party’s spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, Priyabrata Majhi, Tumbanath Panda, Snehashis Jena and others, visited the police station and submitted the complaint.