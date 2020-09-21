Bhubaneswar: Political activities have increased in Odisha with bypolls on the anvil for the Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is on the lookout for a star campaigner to woo voters in these constituencies. Also the party is taking proper steps to nominate the right candidates for the bypolls.

If political analysts are to be believed, the BJD may field actor Arindam Roy as a candidate from the Balasore Sadar constituency. Many posts on various social media platforms are also indicating this development.

There however, has not been any confirmation either from the BJD or Arinadam on this issue. Arindam has said that he does not have any information regarding his nomination. However, he has asserted that he is ready to take on any responsibility assigned to him by the BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“If I am asked to campaign for any candidate, I will do so. But, nobody has informed me about my nomination so far. It is all speculation on the social media,” Arindam said.

On the other hand, BJD has said that the party is yet to decide on candidate for the Balasore Sadar constituency. The bypoll is necessary due to the demise of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta. BJD party sources said that process to select the candidates for the both constituencies is on.

PNN