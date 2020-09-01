Bhubaneswar: Two more legislators from Odisha Tuesday announced that they have been infected by the deadly COVID-19.

“Today I have tested Covid-19 positive and in home isolation. Now I am stable. All those have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested, if necessary,” Biju Janata Dal MLA from Bhubaneswar-North Susant Kumar Rout wrote on Facebook.

Later in the day, another MLA from Biju Janata Dal took to Twitter to confirm that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required,” Bari MLA Sunanda Das wrote.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,06,561 with the detection of 3,025 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 503. As many as 1,844 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,181 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

Odisha health department Tuesday said that 3,484 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

The state Monday tested 50,421 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 18,39,854.