Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday met the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) chairperson and submitted an application seeking an enquiry into the alleged use of children in a political programme by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJD in its complaint, sought the issuance of notices to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal, who along with his supporters joined the BJP Sunday.

Referring to the rally organised by Pravat Ranjan Biswal and his supporters on the occasion of his joining the BJP July 12, the BJD alleged in the complaint that during the rally, several minor children were reportedly seen participating while wearing BJP caps and carrying party flags, placards, and banners.

“The participation of children in a political rally in such a manner raises serious concerns regarding their rights, welfare, and protection. Children should not be involved in political activities or rallies in a manner that may expose them to political influence or public mobilisation,” the party further added.

The party has urged the commission to take cognisance of the matter and conduct an appropriate enquiry into the alleged use of minor children in the political rally held July 12 in Bhubaneswar.

It also requested the OSCPCR to issue notices to CM Majhi, BJP state president Samal and Biswal, seeking their responses regarding the alleged involvement of children in the said political programme.

“Take appropriate action in accordance with the law and issue suitable directions to ensure that children are not used in political rallies, demonstrations, or campaigns in the future. We have full faith that the Hon’ble Commission will take immediate cognisance of this matter and take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and best interests of children,” the regional party demanded.