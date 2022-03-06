Chhatrapur: With nomination filing process for the urban local body elections on, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday announced names of its nominees for posts of chairperson and councilors in Chhatrapur NAC.

The list of names was announced by Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera at press conference here.

The ruling party has nominated T Laxmi to contest for the post of chairperson; P Jagdish Kumar has been fielded as candidate for councilor in ward 1; Aftab Hussain in ward 2; Mama Sethi in ward 3; G Paparao in ward 4; D Indu in ward 5; Mamata Patra in ward 6; M Wani Senapati in ward 7; K Ramesh Rao in ward 8; Pritichhandra Samal in ward 9; S jagfish Rao in ward 10; Santoshi Sethi in ward 11; Bi Nischhala in ward 12; Sumant Kumar Nahak in ward 13 and P Twjawanti Rao in ward 14.

PNN