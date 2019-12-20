Bhubaneswar: The organisational election of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will be held in five phases starting December 27. The poll, held in every three years, will continue till February 26 next, said BJD’s state returning officer Pratap Keshari Deb here Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at party office, Deb said, “We have appointed district returning officers (DROs) in all 33 organisational districts of the party and they were also trained for smooth conduct of the poll.”

Assistant returning officers have also been appointed to supervise the election at block-level, he said.

To further strengthen the party at grassroot level, BJD is going to form its committee at gram panchayat level in rural areas and every ward in urban areas.

The election will be conducted for block and urban local bodies unit, district units, state council, state executive and finally state president in five phases, said Deb.

The election for appointment of gram panchayat unit president & formation of GP level committees and ward president & ward committees for urban areas will be conducted in the first phase in between December 27 and January 13.

In the second phase during January 14 to 29, election will be held for block president and formation of block unit and presidents and committees for 114 urban local body (ULB) units, the BJD leader said.

Formation of district level panels and election for party’s district president will be conducted in the third phase, between January 30 and February 15.

After the appointment of district unit presidents, the party will elect members for state council in the fourth phase during February 16 to 18. Election will be held for state president and formation of state executive body during the last phase (February 23 to 26), he added.

The state council will have one leader from all the 147 constituencies, all the MPs, MLAs, defeating candidates in the previous elections and district unit presidents. The state council will elect the state executive body of the party and party president, party sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP, whose organizational poll is underway, has announced names of presidents for 34 organisational districts.

Though the party has conducted two-day exercise for selection of district presidents December 15 & 16, the party has not able to select presidents for two more organizational districts—Bhubaneswar and Kalahandi. Due to indifference between two groups of senior leaders of the respective area, the names have not been finalized, party sources said.

Among others, MLA Bhabani Bhoi has been appointed as president of Sundergarh unit while another MLAs Naba Charan Majhi to head the Rairangpur unit, Aditya Madhi—Malkangiri, K Naranayan Rao—Gajapati.

Among others, former MLA Prakash Behera is the Cuttack Sadar unit president, Dileswar Pradhan—Angul, Naresh Mohapatra—Dhenkanal, Satyabrata Mohapatra—Jagatsinghpur, Kishore Panda—Kendrapara, Goutam Ray—Jajpur, Hemanat Padhi—Bhadrak, Umakanta Mohapatra—Balasore and Girish Patel—Sambalpur.