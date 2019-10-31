Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD’s) Jan Sampark Padayatra, which was started October 2, concluded here Thursday. Participating in the programme, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his party believes in the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi whose primary purpose of life was service to mankind.

He said BJD party is inspired by the words and actions of legendary Biju Patnaik who dedicated his life for the upliftment and dignity of Odia people. The BJD chief urged his party workers to follow the paths of these two great leaders of the country and commit themselves to service.

He also appealed them to work for party’s ‘Odisha – Mo Paribar’ programme and make this a success in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Naveen held a meeting of the party’s district presidents and observers to review the progress made on BJD’s membership drive programme, which was launched September 2 and scheduled to end Thursday (October 31).

The party has decided to extend the membership drive for another 21 days as it has yet to meet its target of one crore members.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that their target is to touch the one crore mark by the end of this drive. Districts like Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Jajpur have performed well in adding new members while some districts have not expedited the drive, he said.

Another BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma said that the party president has extended the membership drive by 21 days. “We have already crossed 48 lakh (members). Our president has directed members to focus on a few districts and expedite the membership drive effectively,” Das Burma added.