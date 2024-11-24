Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) held a rally in Bhubaneswar Sunday demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The rally organised by the BJD Minority cell was held near the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar where protestors raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the bill as they claimed it would affect harmony among the community.

The government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

The protestors also submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the District Collector of Khurda where they made certain suggestions and expressed concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995.

“We urge that this proposed bill be withdrawn and that comprehensive consultations be held with stakeholders to address their concerns before any amendments are introduced in Parliament. We, as concerned citizens, are committed to the welfare of our nation, trust in your esteemed office to uphold justice and fairness in this matter”, the memorandum said.

In the memorandum, the BJD Minority cell said that the proposed changes in the Waqf Bill have “far-reaching implications” on the autonomy, protection, and governance of Waqf properties, considered as sacred and integral to the religious and social welfare of the Muslim community.

BJD Minority Cell president and MP Munna Khan said that his party MPs will strongly oppose the Waq (Amendment) bill in the Parliament.

However, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said that the central government would not do any injustice to any community. “The Centre will do justice to all and there is no reason to be worried,” Samal said while rejecting Munna Khan’s allegation that the Waqf land will be taken away by the central government.

PTI