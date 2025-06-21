Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the ‘double-engine’ model of governance has benefited Odisha and termed it instead as a ‘double betrayal.’

During his speech here Friday, Modi had asserted that the combined efforts of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Odisha had benefited the state.

“The double-engine model of development has started to show visible results. The launching of projects worth thousands of crores in Odisha reflects the impact of the combination of Union and state government approach. This model has brought double benefits to the people,” Modi had said.

However, senior BJD leader and political affairs committee member Sanjay Kumar Das Burma said the promises made by the BJP have turned out to be “hollow lies.”

At a press conference Saturday, Das Burma said, “Double-engine government has delivered ‘double betrayal’ to the people of Odisha, and the election promises made by the BJP have essentially turned into lies.”

“Odisha received 18.19 per cent less in central grants in FY 2024–25 compared to the previous year, exposing the truth behind the so-called double-engine model,” Das Burma said.

“In the last budget, the Union government announced the creation of 12 industrial cities across India, but none of them is in Odisha — even though the state holds nearly 40 per cent of the nation’s mineral resources. This is a grave injustice,” the BJD leader said.

Alleging that the BJP government has no concern for the Jagannath Temple, he said, “While the Naveen Patnaik government had carried out extensive development work for Srimandir (Jagannath Temple) and Puri as a pilgrimage centre, all such development activities have come to a standstill over the past year”.

“During election campaigns, BJP leaders had claimed that the Ratna Bhandar key was stolen, and even if it was hidden underground, they would recover it. However, after forming the government, they filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that the key issue cannot be made public, which exposes BJP’s double standards. Furthermore, despite promises, the audit of the Ratna Bhandar (Ganati Manati) has still not taken place,” he claimed.

He asserted that the government had failed to constitute the temple management committee despite its term expiring nine months ago.

“Moreover, the temple’s management system is in disarray, as stated by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the shrine’s chief servitor, in a recent interview,” he pointed out.

Joining the criticism, senior BJD leader and former minister Snehangini Chhuria highlighted a spike in crimes against women under the BJP government.

“On average, 15 women are raped daily in Odisha,” she alleged, citing official data and noting that the state now ranks 8th in the country for overall crime, with 8 of the top 10 states being BJP-ruled.

BJD’s senior general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra criticised the Odisha Vision Document 2036 unveiled by the PM.

“This document sets a target of a 9 per cent GDP growth rate for Odisha. This is shockingly low, considering other states are aiming for 15 per cent. Under the Naveen Patnaik-led government, Odisha once achieved a growth rate of 16 per cent. Why, then, is the Vision Document’s vision so weak and myopic?” Baxipatra asked.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das also criticised the PM for not mentioning the rise in crimes against women in the state and the spread of diarrhoea and cholera.

The Congress leader also came down heavily on the state’s BJP government for not containing the waterborne diseases in the state.

PTI