Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced the fourth list of candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

Patnaik released the names of candidates for nine Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat through a video message.

Former BJP state vice president Lekhasri Samantasinghar who recently joined BJD was given the MP ticket for Balasore Lok Sabha seat. She will take on senior BJP leader and incumbent MP Pratap Sarangi in the upcoming polls.

In the fourth list, the BJD has repeated candidates in five Assembly seats while four MLAs were dropped.

With the announcement of the fourth list, the ruling BJD has released 117 Assembly candidates and all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Here is the complete list of candidates for the Assembly seats in the fourth list released by BJD:

Sambalpur: Prasanna Acharya

Bhubaneswar-Central: Ananta Narayan Jena

Paradip: Gitanjali Routray

Baliguda: Chakramani Kanhar

Laxmipur: Prabhu Jani

Rairakhol: Rohit Pujari

Telkoi: Madhab Sardar

Talcher: Braja Pradhan

Narla: Manorama Pradhan

PNN