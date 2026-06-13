Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) will be held from June 25 to 28 at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday formally unveiled the festival schedule at Lok Seva Bhawan.

During an interaction with Festival Director Sanjay Pattnaik, Co-Directors Sukanta Rath and Ashok Palit, the Chief Minister praised the initiative and highlighted its role in promoting Odisha’s art, heritage and cinema on a wider platform. He announced that from 2027 onwards, the Bhubaneswar Film Festival would be organised on a much larger scale to further showcase Odisha’s cultural and cinematic achievements before national and international audiences.

The festival organisers expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the support extended by the Odisha Government’s Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture.

The four-day festival will run daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Jayadev Bhawan. Besides Odia films, the event will feature nationally and internationally acclaimed films in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Malayalam and Demsa languages.