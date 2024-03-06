Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming elections, BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday called senior members of the party for an important meeting at Naveen Niwas at 3:30pm, a source said.

However, the agenda of the meeting is not clear.

The source further informed that BJP’s state president, organisational secretaries and some core leaders are currently on a visit to Delhi. An important meeting will be held with central leaders in Delhi at 5pm.

Further details are awaited.

