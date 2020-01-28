Bhubaneswar: Days before the commencement of Budget session of the Parliament, BJD Parliamentary Party members met Tuesday at Naveen Niwas to chalk out the strategy of the party during the session.

According to a source, BJD MPs will raise demand for a caste-based census along with the census 2021 during the upcoming session.

BJD also decided to press the Centre to delete 13(2) column in the NPR format. “The Centre has also agreed to this,” party MP Pinaki Misra said briefing reporters after the meeting.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also reviewed the performance of party MPs in previous parliamentary session and asked low performing MPs to improve in their performance in upcoming Budget session.

Besides, the party MPs have been asked to raise long pending issues such as coal royalty revision, hike in railway allocation, solution of interstate water disputes among others.

It may be mentioned here that the Budget session of the Parliament will begin January 31 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual Budget February 1.