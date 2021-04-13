Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday asked its party rank and file to observe the 23rd death anniversary of legendary leader and former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik April 17 adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in an open letter to all the party functionaries beginning from town presidents to MPs and MLAs, suggested observing the day.

Naveen Patnaik is the son of Biju Patnaik, on whose name the Biju Janata Dal was formed. The BJD is ruling over Odisha since 2000.

However, there will be no such observance in Puri district due to by-election in the Pipili Assembly segment which goes to polls April 17.

To commemorate the occasion, the ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ will conduct ‘Jeevan Bindu’ programme for blood donation in all constituencies and launch of awareness drive for mandatory use of masks and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The state is passing through a crucial period due to pandemic, Patnaik said, adding that Odisha can defeat the disease if all adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

PTI