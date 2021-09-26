Berhampur: Keeping in mind the upcoming panchayat and the civic body polls next year, the ruling Biju Janata Dal(BJD) has adopted a new strategy to make electoral gains in Ganjam district. The BJD is trying to woo the women voters in the district.

The party has taken a number of steps to fortify its women wing to attract the fairer sex. SHGs under the ‘Mission Shakti’ programme are being re-activated. The SHGs have taken the responsibility of sensitising women for successful implementation of various programmes for them.

SHGs are also being provided loans at mega coordination melas being organised at the block level through ‘Odisha Livelihood Mission’ and ‘Mission Shakti’.

The Ganjam unit of the BJD has announced the names of its functionaries for its Rangeilunda block committee in Gopalpur constituency while party leaders have been asked to immediately form Mahila BJD committees in Gopalpur and Sanakhemundi constituencies.

It may be noted here that Gopalpur legislator Pradeep Panigrahi has been expelled from the BJD for his alleged involvement in a job scam. The Sanakhemundi Assembly constituency has been won by the Congress in the last State elections. Keeping this in mind, the BJD is developing its women’s wing to gain more votes and to strengthen its base ahead of the panchayat and civic body polls.

Even in urban areas, SHGs will play a crucial role in promoting ‘Mission Shakti’ with aim to garner women votes.

SHGs are engaged in various activities like plantation and wall-painting in the jurisdiction of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Political circles are abuzz that the ruling party has been trying its best to influence the women vote bank in the district.

The BJD had appointed M Sujata as the president of the district women organisation two-and-a-half months ago. However, recently she has been replaced by the more experienced Sanghamitra Dalai. The party has started the process to reactivate women’s organizations in all Assembly segments. MLAs and frontline leaders are being consulted in this regard.

Mission Shakti Mela was held at Keluapalli in Gopalpur September 26 while review of various development works and loan melas were held in some panchayats under Rangeilunda block.

Gopabandhu Das, political secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was present at these programmes. Party sources said that such programmes will be held in all blocks of Ganjam districts.