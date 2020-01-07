Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 BJD workers Monday deposited fines for taking out a motorcycle rally without wearing helmets in Bhubaneswar on occasion of the party’s foundation day held December 26.

These workers along with Bhubaneswar central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena reached the traffic police station near AG square and deposited Rs 1,000 each as fine.

The Commissionerate Police had earlier identified 25 traffic rule violators and had already issued challans against them.

After coming out of the traffic police station, MLA Jena said the party workers came to deposit the fine money on their own before receiving any notice from the police because they had violated the rule by not wearing helmets.

“Law is for all and all are equal before it, be they common people or political workers or leaders. The BJD workers violated the traffic law so they have deposited the fines on their own,” he added.

It should be noted here that the picture of BJD workers riding motorcycles without helmets went viral on social media platforms after the rally. Netizens had questioned the inaction of Commissionerate Police against the traffic rule violators. Several people had tweeted commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi and traffic DCP Sagarika Nath over the issue.

Acting on the commissioner’s direction, challans against 25 such violators were issued. Efforts were also on to identify the rest of the violators.

Notably, in a similar incident pertaining to the rally a political party, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice on police DG.

