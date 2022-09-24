Bhubaneswar: A ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Zilla Parishad member of Puri district was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Sishupalgarh locality of the state capital Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dharmendra Sahoo, BJD Zilla Parishad member of Nimapada Zone 11 in Puri district. He was a resident of Khandiakuda village under Gop block in Puri district and was staying in the state capital.

Initial inquiry revealed that, Sahoo was found hanging at his residence after returning home late Friday night.

The police suspect that it was not just a suicide case as around four hours before he was found hanging, Sahoo had mentioned in his Facebook post about videos on his two mobile phones. He wrote that the videos should be made public.

Meanwhile, Sahoo’s father in law told some local news channel: “For the last three months he used to live in hotels and get drunk. Recently, we had brought him home after a similar incident.”

The father-in-law also alleged that he was torturing his wife for money and also tried to extract money from him.

Odisha’s School and Mass Education minister SR Dash, who visited Sahoo’s house at Sishupalgarh, said he was not aware of cause behind the incident.