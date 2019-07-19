Bhubaneswar: A day before Patkura polls, Odisha unit of BJP Friday moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over possible electoral fraud in the Assembly polls scheduled to be held there Saturday.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Lekhashree Samantsinhar met CEO Surendra Kumar citing possibility of booth-capturing by the BJD.

“Even though the campaigning for the Patkura seat is over, several BJD MLAs are camping in the area. Especially the ones from Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur are roaming around there and trying to influence the police personnel,” said Lekhashree speaking to reporters after meeting the CEO.

“Secondly, we had submitted a list of 158 sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. No provision has been made to set up CCTVs. We have demanded installation of CCTVs and deployment of central forces- especially in Derabis block where we suspect the ruling party of interfering in the polling process and engage in booth rigging,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that CEO has deployed four companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with 40 CCTV cameras in sensitive booths of this constituency. As many as 2,44,747 voters are eligible to vote in 309 polling stations here where polling will be held between 7:00am and 6:00pm Saturday.