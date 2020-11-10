Imphal/Kohima: Ruling BJP’s candidates are leading in two Assembly seats, and opposition Congress and an Independent in one seat each in Manipur while two Independent candidates are leading in two seats in Nagaland, officials said.

Elections officials in Imphal said that the BJP candidates are leading in Wangoi and Saitu seats, Congress aspirant in Wangjing-Tentha and an Independent in Lilong seat.

By-elections were held in four Assembly seats in Manipur on November 7 and two Assembly seats in Nagaland November 3.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district on October 22 after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

In Nagaland, Independent candidates are leading in both Southern Angami-1 and Pungro-Kiphire seats.

The counting of votes in Manipur and Nagaland, which started amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday morning and strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, is in progress.

