Bhubaneswar: Alleging an open-secret alliance between BJP and BJD, a parody wedding ceremony — organised by the Odisha unit of Congress – was solemnised between a man and a woman wearing masks of the BJP and BJD respectively at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar Thursday.

The event was held at Odisha Congress headquarters in presence of a pandit and with all prerequisites for a Hindu wedding.

The Odisha unit of Congress further posted on ‘X’ an invitation card for the wedding with the date and venue for the same.

BJP – BJDର ବିଭାଘର ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କାର୍ଡ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ବଣ୍ଟାଗଲା ଏବଂ ଏହି ବିଭାଘରରେ ସାମିଲ ହେବାକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରାଗଲା I pic.twitter.com/lOKsJxgf8J — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) January 25, 2024

One of the Congress members present at the satirical wedding said, “BJP and BJD have been living together for the last 25 years. Odisha is the holy land of Lord Jagannath. We do not accept live-in relationships here. So if they are together, it is better to marry them off, so that the people will get to know their actual relationship.”

Addressing a press meet, Congress in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar said, “BJP and BJD roam hand in hand in Delhi’s Lodhi Park and stage drama in Odisha.”

Kumar further stated that the inherent relationship between the two parties is evident by a deep understanding between them on various issues such as BJD’s support to the Centre on demonetisation, GST, support to Ashwini Vaishnaw, non-involvement of ED-CBI in the state and so on.

It can be mentioned here that the BJP-BJP alliance was called off in 2009. Since then, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has been maintaining an ‘equidistance’ stance from both BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA in his public speeches.

PNN