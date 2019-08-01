Talcher: BJP workers, who had halted production at Talcher Coalfields in Angul district, called off their strike Wednesday. The move came after a meeting between the agitators, the district administration officials and CMD of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) reached a consensus.

The district administration reportedly agreed to fulfill the five demands of BJP leaders and workers. Notably, the protest was being held after a layer of collapse July 23 at the Bharatpur opencast mining project in the Talcher coalfields of MCL, which claimed lives of four persons.

BJP workers carried out sit-in protests at the coalfields demanding safety audit of all mines in the region, safety measures to prevent such tragedies and adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.

However, locals demanded conversion of contractual posts into regular jobs and compensation to the deceased’s family.

