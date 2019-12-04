New Delhi: Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the ‘Out On Bail Club’, the BJP Wednesday said the Congress’ reaction following the Supreme Court’s bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a ‘classic case’ of the party celebrating corruption.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Classic case of @INCIndia ‘Celebrating Corruption’!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club,some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.

Congress celebrates

The truth has finally prevailed, the Congress meanwhile said Wednesday.

Several party leaders welcomed the order granting bail to the former minister, who has been in custody for 105 days, with Chidambaram’s lawyer and Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi describing the ruling as ‘excellent light after a rather long tunnel’.

“Truth finally prevails #SatyamevaJayate,” tweeted the party from its official handle.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was more circumspect and said ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. The bail should have been granted much earlier, he said.

Singhvi termed the order ‘balanced’, ‘nuanced’ and ‘comprehensive’ and a great order in favour of human rights and balanced jurisprudence.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram on the release of his father.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot echoed the party to say truth had prevailed.

Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge apex court bench after 105 days days in custody. He was arrested by the CBI August 21 in the INX-Media corruption case. October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case.

PNN/Agencies