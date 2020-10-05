New Delhi: After a BJP leader was shot dead outside a police station in West Bengal, the saffron party slammed the Trinamool Congress government Monday. The BJP said West Bengal has become the ‘killing fields’ of its workers. It also added that ‘political killings’ have become the new normal in the state.

Manish Sukla, a local BJP councillor, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants Sunday outside a police station. The murder happened in the town of Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district. However, it must be stated here that Sukla remained a turncoat all his life. He was first with the CPI(M) before switching allegiance to the Trinamool Congress. A couple of years back he joined the BJP.

BJP activists blocked Monday roads the district as part of a 12-hour Barrackpore ‘bandh’ against the killing. BJP workers burnt tyres and blocked major thoroughfares bringing traffic to a complete halt. The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing.

BJP leader Sambit Patra addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on this matter. He said he would like to ask Mamata Banerjee – ‘is this the democracy in Bengal?’

“She and her representatives visit different states to talk about injustices. So so I want to ask her – when will you visit the family of Manish Sukla,” Patra asked.

He claimed that more than 115 BJP have been killed in Bengal.”West Bengal has become the killing fields of BJP workers under the TMC government,” Patra pointed out.

Making similar allegations about the RJD in poll-bound Bihar, Patra said a young Dalit leader, Shakti Malik, was killed after he left the RJD.