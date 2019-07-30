Jaipur:Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot surprised one and all by bringing in the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ issue in the state Assembly although in a lighter vein.

While addressing the Assembly session Monday, Gehlot said: “I congratulate one and all for a good rainfall in Rajasthan. Lord Indra blessed us all.”

Taking a potshot at the BJP, he said: “Indra dev ka Naam le sakta hoon na main, un per aapka kabza nahin raha. Jai Shri Ram per aapne kabza kar liya, kabza karna galat hai. (I can take the name of Lord Indra. You have not acquired sole hold on Lord Indra as you have done on ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Capturing is wrong.”

He further said: “Jai Shri Ram demonstrates the virtues of Lord Ram. Taking his name in a manner that it triggers anger and violence among people does not sound good. Even if someone says ‘Allahu Akbar’ and someone objects to it or someone forcefully asks him to say the same again, that is not good.”

“If we forcefully pressurize masses to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, where shall the nation go,” he asked.

(IANS)