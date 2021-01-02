Balasore: BJP leader and former Jaleswar MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty’s son Dibyakam Mohanty and two of his family members were seriously injured as the car they were traveling in met an accident Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred at Idco Chowk on Baliapal-Basta main road under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district Saturday.

Locals rescued the trio and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, they were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

According to a source, road construction work is under progress at Idco Chowk on Baliapal-Basta main road. For this reason the road has been dug up. Dibyakam along with his family members was travelling in his car on the Baliapal-Basta main road.

Due to some yet-to-be ascertained reasons, Dibyakam who was on the driver’s seat lost his control over the wheels, leading to the car being skidded off the under-construction bridge and falling into the dug-up ditch 10 feet below the bridge.

It is said that the vehicle was at top speed which led to the mishap.

PNN