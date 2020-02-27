New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra who has been blamed for allegedly inciting communal violence in the national capital that has so far claimed 38 lives, came up with yet another jaw-dropping allegation Thursday. He blamed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the death of Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee Ankit Sharma.

Mishra was very aggressive when he made the allegations. He said that the phone records of Kejriwal, Hussain and Sanjay Singh of AAP should be checked by the police. He alleged that if it is done, the involvement of the three leaders in Sharma’s murder would be ‘proved’ beyond doubt.

“If Hussain’s phone call details, during the violence, are released, it would reveal Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal’s role in the violence and Ankit Sharma’s murder,” Mishra said, referring to unverified videos that purportedly show Hussain on the roof of a building near Sharma’s residence during the violence.

“The killer is Hussain. In the video, Tahir Hussain can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. Hussain was constantly talking to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders,” Mishra claimed.

It is not known why Mishra has continued in this aggressive vein since Sunday when his supposedly ‘incendiary’ remarks led to widespread violence in northeast Delhi leading to loss of lives and destruction of property. Shops, houses and cars were put on fire, people were beaten up mercilessly and many were seen fleeing homes where they had been living for the past 50 or more years.

It is also strange that in spite of his comments, the BJP top brass hasn’t checked him yet or criticised him. A surprising exception this week was Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, who called for strict action against those making inflammatory statements.

Agencies