Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): Sunil Giri, BJP’s OBC cell district unit general secretary was brutally thrashed here by the Uttar Pradesh Police at one of its outposts in Sonbhadra.

The incident took place Tuesday when the Renukoot police outpost in-charge and his colleagues beat Giri after he allegedly passed obscene comments on the police. Several BJP workers reached the outpost to save him and the police had to use force to disperse them, after which they staged a sit-in.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava sent the outpost in-charge Anjani Kumar Rai to the lines and directed a circle officer to probe the matter. Srivastava said that action will be decided after the probe is complete.

According to reports, Rai was standing outside his outpost on Tuesday when Giri reached there and started singing Holi songs followed by obscene comments on Rai. The cop asked him to stop, but when Giri continued, Rai allegedly slapped him.

Other cops also began thrashing the BJP leader and hearing his screams, party workers reached the outpost to save him.

In the meantime, inspector Pipari Abhay Narain Tiwari and other senior officers also reached there. They tried to pacify the situation, but later had to use force to disperse the BJP supporters. Giri was admitted to the Hindalco hospital.

The BJP supporters returned and staged a sit-in demanding suspension of Rai.

BJP’s Duddhi Assembly area in-charge Rakesh Pandey said if Giri was involved in unlawful activity he should have been booked, but the police brutality was unacceptable. The stir was, however, later called-off.

