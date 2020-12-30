Chennai: The BJP unit of the Tamil Nadu said Wednesday it may seek support of superstar Rajinikanth for the 2021 Assembly elections. This development came a day after superstar Rajinikanth said he has abandoned his plan to make a political foray.

The BJP asserted that its alliance with the AIADMK is strong. However, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, said the NDA was led by his party. He claimed that the BJP was not steered by the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and that it is the senior partner in the alliance.

In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and naturally, the Chief Minister will be from that party, Ravi told reporters here. He was answering a volley of questions on ties between the two parties.

A formal decision would be made on the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA once the Election Commission issues the notification for the Assembly elections, expected in April- May, Ravi said. He added that the strategy was part of the ongoing exercise to strengthen the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has already announced incumbent K Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate in the election.

Earlier, former Indian team leg spinner and cricket commentator, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and several elected representatives at the level of local bodies joined the BJP.

On Rajinikanth’s announcement that he would not launch a political party, Ravi praised the actor. He said Rajinikanth had always protected the national and Tamil Nadu’s interests. “He is a great leader,” Ravi said.

Asked if his party would seek his support, he said, “”I hope, we will ask him. Everyone knows how close Modi Ji and Rajinikanth are.”

AIADMK has also expressed the view that Rajinikanth would support the party-led alliance in view of his decision not to float his outfit.

Opposition parties have said Rajinikanth’s decision not to join politics would hurt the BJP, maintaining that it was hoping to join hands with him and become a force in the state.