Bhubaneswar: PEO Smitarani Biswal’s death case continued to rock the Odisha Assembly for the third day Saturday as BJP members continued their protest, demanding a discussion on her death.

The Assembly began on time at 10.30 am. No sooner did the Assembly begin than the BJP members started protesting in the House by standing on their respective seats.

They continued their protest even after the speaker requested them repeatedly to sit and participate in the Question Hour.

Later, the saffron party members staged a walkout from the House and continued their protest under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Assembly premises.

The House is in session in the absence of the BJP MLAs.

PNN