Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s son Hazari Singh has been accused of beating a Dalit employee.

The incident took place on Wednesday and hundreds of tehsil office employees staged a demonstration at the police station demanding Hazari Singh’s arrest.

According to reports, Hazari Singh beat up the employee, Radhey Shyam, following a dispute over the choice of a particular booth level officer in Jamdharwa village.

As the argument turned aggressive, Hazari Singh beat the employee.

“I tried to explain to him that the matter would be resolved in due course, but he and his half a dozen men beat me up. They slapped and kicked me when I fell down on the ground,” Radhey Shyam said.

Hazari Singh, however, completely denied the incident and said that the concerned employee had misbehaved with them and had pushed one of his supporters.

“I simply intervened and then returned with my supporters while the employee went his way,” he said.

The police when contacted did not comment on the incident.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh is known for his controversial statements in which he has used derogatory words against political leaders like BSP chief Mayawati and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

IANS