Nagpur: At least seven medical students, including the son of a BJP legislator, were killed in a major road accident on the highway in Wardha district of Maharashtra early Tuesday, officials said.

According to a police official, the accident took place when they were travelling in an SUV from Yavatmal to Wardha.

At one stretch as the SUV sped on a bridge near Selasura, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the river below.

All the victims were students of the Sangavi Medical College.

Further details are awaited.