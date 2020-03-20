New Delhi: BJP MP and son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, has gone into self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party, sources said Friday.

Kapoor has become the first Hindi cinema celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she’s under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old ‘Baby Doll’ singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Dushyant was present at the party. Thereafter, he also went to the Parliament.

“This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred,” said TMC MP Derek O’Brien in a tweet, reacting to the news.

PTI