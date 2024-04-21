Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday announced its candidate for the Jeypore Assembly seat in Odisha.

The party fielded Goutam Samantray from the Jeypore assembly seat in Koraput district, which goes to polls May 13.

Samantray, a businessman by profession, had also contested in the 2019 assembly elections from Jeypore.

He is now pitted against the sitting MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati of the Congress and BJD’s Indira Nanda, wife of former minister Rabi Nanda.

With this, the BJP has so far announced the names of 132 candidates of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha.

The Congress has announced candidates for 138 assembly seats, while BJD named 135 nominees.

PTI