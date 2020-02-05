Nagpur: Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Pravin Togadia Wednesday alleged that the protests against the NRC, including the Shaheen Bagh stir, were planned by the BJP in connivance with some Muslim leaders to “awaken” Hindus and win their votes.

He also alleged that in return of the protests being carried out by Muslims, the government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country and give shelter to three crore Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Togadia demanded ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Balasaheb Thackeray, (late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader) Ashok Singhal, (late head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas) Ramchandra Paramhans and (late chief priest of Gorakhnath temple) Mahant Avaidyanath, for their contribution in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“The BJP is staging the Shaheen Bagh protest in connivance with some Muslim leaders to awaken Hindus and to attract them towards the party,” he said in a press conference here.

“I feel there was a meeting held between Muslim clerics and the BJP. This meeting was also reported in the media. Subsequently, demonstrations and Shaheen Bagh started,” Togadia added.

“Hindus were not giving votes to the BJP, which is why it lost elections in Haryana and Jharkhand. Earlier, it also faced setbacks in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Hence, Muslims in Shaheen bagh are now awakening Hindus and doing marketing for the BJP,” he alleged.

“Protest rallies by Muslims across the country are awakening the Hindus and in return the government will not implement the NRC in the country and give shelter to three crore Bangladeshi infiltrators, thereby making the Hindus in the country unsafe,” he said.

Replying to a query on the BJP-Shiv Sena break-up in Maharashtra, Togadia reminded the BJP that when it was “politically untouchable” only Shiv Sena stood behind it.

“They (Sena) had demanded sharing of the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years. You do not become small if you give something to your younger brother. Shiv Sena stood by BJP in all its ups and downs and on the issue of Hindutva. The BJP has done wrong. The decision comes as a loss for Hindutva,” he said.

He also criticised the Centre over the current economic condition. “Had the economic responsibility been given to some competent person, then there would not have been 10 crore unemployed people in the country. The country’s economy is on oxygen support,” he added.

Condemning the incident wherein a woman lecturer was set on fire at Hinganghat in Wardha district of Maharashtra, he demanded that the accused be given punishment by a court within 100 days.

“The violence against women have increased. It is the failure of the Indian government. The conviction rate in cases of violence against women is just 18 per cent. How can women be safe in this country? The conviction rate should be 100 per cent,” he said.

