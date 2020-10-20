Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday accused the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of indulging in unfair means to woo voters in Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency.

The saffron party claimed that the regional party has been violating the Model Code of Conduct and is carrying out some new projects and completing some pending works in the region.

Party leader Jatin Mohanty said, “We met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to raise our concerns over violation of the Code of Conduct in Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency where we bypolls will be held next month.”

He also added, “Model Code of Conduct is already in force in the region but the state government officials, in blatant violation of laws, have started new projects to woo the voters. We have submitted our concerns and also submitted the photographs to the CEO.”

The delegation told the CEO that tubewells, transformers and other works are being done in the area just before the elections. It also alleged that a working organisation of the BJD under the name of Odisha Vidyut Karmachari Mahasangh has opened its office at NESCO office.

“Who gave them permission and who allowed a party outfit to run from a government office? The CEO has assured us that after conducting an enquiry into the matter, he will inform us,” he added.

The BJP demanded that such works must be stopped. “Several gram panchayats have seen influx of party workers who are completing some pending works and are trying to woo the voters from the area. There have been wrongful attempts of influencing the people against established laws of elections,” the party said.