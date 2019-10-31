Bhandaripokhari: Even as illegal sand mining has been rampant at various ghats of the Baitarani river in Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak, the BJP saw red over the issue. Though BJP workers have been opposing illegal sand quarrying, the administration has failed to act against the sand mafia.

Pointing out that sand mining is increasing due to administrative inaction, the BJP demanded stern action to put an end to such illegal activities causing huge revenue loss to the state coffers.

A delegation of the BJP led by its district unit president Badrinarayan Dhal submitted a memorandum to the sub-collector.

The BJP pointed out that the revenue department had identified six places in the river for sand auction, but due to legal hassles, the administration has allowed auction at two places only.

“However, truckloads of sand are being extracted and transported on a daily basis while the mafia has engaged excavators to lift sand,” the BJP said.

The party said rampant sand mining has caused pollution, posing serious threat to embankment from Balipokhari escape to Akhuapada Anicut while hundreds of trucks, dumpers, tractors have been engaged to transport sand from Maninathpur and Mudhapada.

A racket has been behind this illegal sand mining while some officials and mafia have formed a nexus to push this illegal activity in the area, the BJP alleged.

“The tehsil officials carry out raids only occasionally. The mafia rakes in moolah while the tehsildar has expressed his helplessness,” it was said in the memorandum. They held talks with tehsildar Mrutyunjay Bhuyan on taking action against sand mafia.