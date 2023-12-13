Sambalpur: With leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra expressing his desire to retire from active politics, the BJP is looking for a new face to replace him for the upcoming state elections.

Jayanarayan won from the Sambalpur Assembly constituency in 2019. It has always been a BJP stronghold since 2000, except in 2014, when the BJD candidate emerged victorious. The BJP realises the importance of the seat and is taking all possible measures to retain the constituency.

Hectic parleys have begun within the BJP as a number of aspirants are vying for nomination as the 2024 Assembly elections draw near. It should be stated here that Jayanarayan has withdrawn himself from all activities in his constituency due to health problem for the last four-andhalf-years. He has also rarely visited the constituency.

Sources said that Jayanarayan is staying away from Sambalpur fearing arrest for his alleged assault on a lady police officer, February 15, this year. He had applied for anticipatory bail but it has been rejected by the Orissa High Court.

Amid these circumstances, three persons have emerged as front-runners to get nomination. They are: Girish Patel, the district BJP president and former chairman of Sambalpur Municipality, district BJP Krushak Morcha president Samir Ranjan Babu and senior party leader Damodar Kar.

Sources also informed that Jaynarayan is trying his level best so that his daughter gets nominated in his place. Among the aspirants, Patel has utilised time during Jayanarayan’s absence. He has regularly organised meetings. Patel has also taken the lead in organising demonstrations against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman VK Pandian to win the trust and support of the people in Sambalpur constituency.

Babu on the other hand is a staunch Jayanarayan loyalist. He is trying to garner the support of the public through agitations and meetings. Kar, who is trying to get nomination to the seat since 2014, enjoys good rapport with all sections of the party. He also has the support of some topranked party leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, sources said. Kar has the sympathy factor working for him since he suffered serious injuries in a bike accident during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations April 12, this year.

All the three however, feigned ignorance when questioned about their aspirations. Patel, Babu and Kar, all asserted that everyone will work in unison for the candidate the BJP selects. All of them are confident that the party will certainly nominate a heavyweight in case Jayanarayan sticks to his decision of not being in electoral politics.

