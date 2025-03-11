New Delhi: The BJP, TMC and BJD Tuesday agreed to send their workers involved in the electoral procedure for training with the Election Commission to increase awareness of electoral laws and procedures, sources said.

The BJP, TMC and BJD delegations had met the Election Commission (EC) earlier in the day to flag issues related to electoral rolls.

The sources said the three parties agreed to nominate their booth-level agents, polling agents, counting agents and election agents for EC’s training programmes.

In a series of posts on X, the EC had earlier said it told the TMC delegation that all concerns including duplicate voter card numbers, duplicate, shifted and dead voters and illegal migrants would be resolved by each booth-level officer and concerned electoral registration officer with active participation of booth-level agents appointed by all political parties.

It told the BJP delegation that only citizens of India who are above 18 years of age can be registered as electors in the polling booths where they are ordinary residents.

It said updation of the electoral roll is a participative process with all political parties including established mechanisms of appeal under election laws.

It told the BJD that political parties are important stakeholders who are involved at every stage of the electoral process.

It also informed that according to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, the record of votes polled in all booths is already given to the polling agents of all candidates as per Form 17C.