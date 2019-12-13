New Delhi: The BJP which only won three of 70 seats in the national capital in the 2015 Assembly polls may get 42 seats this time if elections are conducted now, a survey said Friday.

The survey carried out by the Global Action Young Network for the BJP said that the BJP will get 42 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will get around 26 seats and the Congress is likely to win two seats.

The AAP had won 67 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the 2015 Assembly polls in Delhi. The survey claimed that the BJP will improve its voting percentage from 2015 and may get around 46.6 per cent of vote share while the AAP will get around 31.8 per cent.

Congress and others are likely to get 15.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent vote share. It also pointed out that about 63 per cent of the people were unsatisfied with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government.

It also said that the AAP did not fulfil most of the promises like reducing the fees in private schools, increasing Delhi Transport Corporation buses, garbage pickup from the residential areas and the supply of drinking water in residential areas.

The survey also highlighted that over 68 per cent of Delhi feel that Kejriwal government was responsible for the rise in the levels of air pollution in the city.

It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi still remains the most credible leader in Delhi with over 81 per cent supporting him followed by Kejriwal.

(IANS)