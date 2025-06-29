Bhubaneswar: BJP Sunday initiated a process for the election of its Odisha unit chief with the announcement of a voters’ list, a party functionary said in Bhubaneswar.

The voting will be conducted July 1, and the announcement of the party’s state unit president will be made on that day, said Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who has been appointed as the state returning officer for the poll.

“Election for various positions is in the DNA of the BJP. The elections from the booth to district-level units have been completed. The process for the party’s state president election began Sunday,” he said.

The organisational election process will be completed by July 1, he said.

Sarangi said the list of voters for the poll has been finalised after inviting objections to a prepared draft list.

According to the constitution of the BJP, the voters include district presidents, state council members and 10 per cent of the MLAs and MPs.

Announcing the schedule for the organisational poll, he said interested leaders can file nomination papers for the post of state president Monday between 11 am and 2 pm.

After conducting scrutiny and hearing complaints between 2 pm and 3 pm on that day, the final nomination list will be published at 4 pm, Sarangi said.

Polling for the post will be held July 1 between 10 am and 12 pm. The results will be declared by 12:30 pm, he said.

The BJP leader also said that the party would conduct the election for the post of national council members from Odisha.

Sanjay Jaiswal, MP from Bihar, has been appointed as the observer, and he is scheduled to reach here Monday, he added.

