Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Warning for several districts of Odisha, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, hailstorm and gusty surface winds Tuesday.

According to the latest forecast, adverse weather conditions are likely to affect multiple districts between May 5 and May 11, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A Yellow Warning has also been issued for several districts, cautioning residents about lightning and gusty winds over the next two days.

Odisha weather forecast:

Day 1 (May 5 to May 6, 2026):

Orange Warning: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty surface winds (50–60 kmph) are very likely to occur at one or two places over Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Boudh and Kandhamal. Thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorms, and gusty surface winds (50–60 kmph) are very likely at one or two places over Sundargarh. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds (50–60 kmph) are very likely during the afternoon or evening hours at one or two places over Deogarh.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty surface winds (50–60 kmph) are very likely to occur at one or two places over Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Boudh and Kandhamal. Thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorms, and gusty surface winds (50–60 kmph) are very likely at one or two places over Sundargarh. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds (50–60 kmph) are very likely during the afternoon or evening hours at one or two places over Deogarh. Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds (40–50 kmph) are very likely during the afternoon or evening hours at one or two places over Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds (30–40 kmph) are very likely during the afternoon or evening hours at one or two places over Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 2 (May 6 to May 7, 2026):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds (40–50 kmph) are very likely during the afternoon or evening hours at one or two places over Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati and Nayagarh. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds (30–40 kmph) are very likely during the afternoon or evening hours at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

PNN