Khurda: The district administration has made life jackets mandatory for all passengers travelling in boats in Chilika Lake Tuesday, warning of strict action, including cancellation of registration, for violations.

The directive was issued by District Collector Amrit Ruturaj, who has written to motor boat associations, including Kalijai Motor Boat Association, Maa Kalijai Motorboat Owners’ Association, asking them to ensure compliance.

The administration has enforced provisions under the Orissa Boat Rules, 2004, to ensure passenger safety during boat operations in the lake.

The move comes in view of frequent Nor’wester storms and cyclonic conditions during summer, which increase the risk to passengers. With the approaching monsoon season, the likelihood of accidents is also higher.

Boat owners have been directed to provide life-saving jackets to all passengers and strictly adhere to safety norms. They have also been asked to ensure that the number of passengers does not exceed the permitted capacity of boats.