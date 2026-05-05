Athamallik: A woman died after being attacked by an elephant while collecting kendu leaves in a forest near Nuagaon village under Madhapur forest range and Athamallik forest division of Angul district, officials said. Jyotsna Biswal, 40, of Madhapur area was attacked by the elephant Monday morning.

Other women who had gone to collect kendu leaves heard her screams and raised an alarm, causing the elephant to retreat. Biswal was taken to the Madhapur hospital for initial treatment before being shifted in an 108 ambulance to the Athamallik Sub-Divisional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by attending physicians.

On being informed, Forest department officials, including Foresters Santosh Kumar Nayak and Subrata Satapathy reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. Athamallik police also reached the hospital, conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to the family members.

Madhapur Range Officer Swadhin Samal and Forester Santosh Kumar Nayak visited the victim’s home and provided the family with Rs 30,000 in immediate financial assistance.