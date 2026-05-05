Nandapur/Padua: Three women were killed and another person was critically injured after a tree got uprooted and fell on them during a Kalbaisakhi storm at a weekly market in Peda Baaili on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Seetama Khara, 40, and Tilatama Khara, 30; both from Jarai village under Panthlung panchayat in Nandapur block of Koraput district, and Mani Pampa of Panthlung village. According to officials, strong winds and heavy rain lashed the area, causing a large tree in the middle of the crowded marketplace to give way, trapping several people underneath.

Seetama and Tilatama died on the spot after being crushed by the tree. Mani Pampa and Ramchandra Pampa sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Munchimput primary health centre in Andhra Pradesh for treatment.

Mani later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Police and fire services personnel from Munchimput rushed to the site and cut through the fallen tree to recover the bodies. The bodies were sent to the local health facility for post-mortem.

Pottangi MLA Rama Chandra Kadam visited the site, expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and held discussions with Andhra Pradesh officials to ensure prompt medical care for the injured. He also urged the Koraput district administration to provide Red Cross assistance to the victims’ families.

Nandapur Block Development Officer and acting tehsildar Durga Prasad Dora informed District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan about the incident and said further action would be taken as per directions. Local sarpanch Pooja Khil and social worker Akash Khil, along with family members of the deceased, are in discussions with Andhra Pradesh officials and the market committee seeking compensation.