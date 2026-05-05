Baripada: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a private bus at Baripada bus stand in Mayurbhanj district Monday, police said. The child, identified as Lipun Hansda of Andhari village under Kuliana police limits, died while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

According to officials, the boy was travelling with his family to Dangadih under Badasahi police limits. They had reached the Baripada bus stand by an auto-rickshaw and were waiting to board a bus. During this time, the family went to a nearby shop to buy ice cream.

At around 12:30 pm, a private bus bound for Chandaneswar allegedly entered the bus stand at speed and hit the child and his mother. Both fell to the ground, and the bus ran over the boy’s thigh. The mother sustained minor injuries.

Police seized the vehicle and launched an investigation. Residents blamed poor management and congestion at the bus stand for the accident.

They alleged that buses operate in a haphazard manner, endangering passengers.