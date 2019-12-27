New Delhi: The BJP has formed a committee of its minority leaders to reach out to Muslims and it will organise a national-level conference in January to counter the opposition’s campaign on citizenship issues in the community, sources said Friday.

They said senior BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday held a meeting to chalk out a strategy in this regard.

It was attended by National Commission for Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, the party’s minority morcha president Abdul Rasheed Ansari and some key Muslim BJP leaders.

The idea is to ‘demolish misinformation campaign’ being carried out by some political parties on the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR, they said.

They said the party has launched a nationwide campaign to create awareness over these issues.

A national-level conference will be organised in the first week of January to inform Muslims about the key aspects of these issues and “how the opposition is spreading confusion”, they said.

Besides a committee of its minority leaders, the party has also formed various panels, which will include Union ministers and other prominent BJP leaders, to spread awareness on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The party has formed several committees, including a panel each for spreading awareness through contact programme and dialogue with people.

It has set a target of reaching three crore families through its 10-day contact programme that will start from January 5.

